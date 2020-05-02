Everything you need to know about Metal Gear Solid

The Metal Gear series is my favorite, this article explains everything that happens in it with the chronological order.

In 1963, Major Zero the leader of Fox sent an agent code named Naked Snake to Russia to extract the rocket scientist Dr. Sokolov and destroy the Shagohog a nuclear-armed tank that Dr. Sokolov invented, but he gets stopped by his former mentor the Boss and takes back Sokolov, Snake escapes but Volgin The Russian colonel has electic parts that destroys the facility. After Snake recovers, Major Zero sends him back to Russia to kill the Boss and destroy the Shagohog, with the help of a double agent named Eva who turns out to be a spy for the Chinese Liberation Army, her task is to obtain the Philosopher's legacy, a 100 billion dollars savings account. Naked Snake destroys the tank and kills the Boss and Volgin, He gets a new name "Big Boss" then he finds out that the Boss wasn't a traitor and leaves Fox.

6 years later, in 1970, Big Boss gets captured and tortured by Fox, he meets a soldier named Roy Campbell and escapes. Big Boss and Roy create Foxhound to take down the Fox members, Ocelot gets the philosopher's legacy and a list of all the philosophers. Ocelot, Major Zero and Big Boss used the legacy to change the philosophers and created the Patriots, Big Boss became the head of The Patriots and the organization takes control of the us government from the inside.

Over the next couple of years, Foxconn becomes an official operation and Major Zero creates Three clones of the boss in an attempt to breed the perfect soldier. Twins Solid Snake and Liquid Snake were regarded as inferiors, whereas when Solidus was born, he was thought of as the best one, Big Boss didn't know about this side project but when he finds out he leaves the Patriots and makes a new military group called Military Sans Frontieres, then they head off to Costa Rica to save the country from a rogue CIA unit. Big Boss decides to build his own Metal Gears and a military nation, he names his nation Outer Heaven and he wants to use it to take on Major Zero and the Patriots.

In 1975, Big Boss tried to infiltrate a site known as Camp Omega headed by XOF which is headed by Skull Face, they want to get their hands on Major Zero and kidnap Big Boss's former Ally Paz and former child soldier Chico and interrogate them to get Zero's whereabouts. XOF destroys Big Boss's whole military and all the soldiers crashing to the sea.

In 2005, Fox launches Shadow Moses in Alaska, they have a nuclear capable Metal Gear Rex, they want the frozen remains of Big Boss in 24 hours or they will launch the nuclear, Roy and Solid Snake come out of retirement for one last time to recover hostages which Solid Snake does but they die. Ocelot finds Snake and challenges him to a gun off but his arm gets chopped off by a cyborg ninja who turns out to be Gray Fox. Snake rescues Hal Emmirich AKA Otacon the creater of Metal Gear Rex, and he meets Meryl Roy's Daughter. Solid Snake fights Liquid Snake and Gray Fox comes to help him but Rex squishes Gray fox and liquid dies from a heart attack due to the synthetic virus "Fox Die", Solid Snake is infected too, it's designed to target people with specific DNA and was made by Dr. Naomi, and Gray Fox still survives. Ocelot uses Liquid's arm to replace his lost arm and goes with Solidus which is the president of the United States.

In 2007, Solid Snake sneaked on board a ship and had a gun battle and took some pictures of the Metal Gear Ray, but Ocelot showed up and stole it, the ship got destroyed and everybody thout Solid Snake died there. Fox Hound sent a virtually trained rookie called Raiden to rescue the hostages which includes the current president of the United States (not Solidus). It turns out this whole operation was an attempt to recreate everything that happened in Shadow Moses to see if the Patriots could simulate the events necessary to make another hero like Solid Snake, Raiden Kills Solidus before finding out that he was his foster father and vows to stop the Patriots, and liquid Ocelot runs off with Metal Gear.