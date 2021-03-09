Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

EarnNewsCOUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE [TIPS]
By: Gamehag on March 9, 2021
(900 ratings)
COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE [TIPS]

COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE [TIPS]

With the launch of CS: GO in 2012 and the subsequent revival of Counter Strike as an eSport, the game has grown in people's eyes like never before, and as a result, a lot of fresh blood has been included in this trend. You too are fighting and wondering how to progress to get a place in one of the popular newly added players. We have compiled tricks to help you improve in Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

1. Work, study harder and work harder

As we mentioned above, Counter Strike is definitely not an easy game. You won't be a good player overnight or a week. The only way to get better at the game is to play more. The more you practice, the more you improve. The ingredients on the rest of our list can only help you get better and faster. Apart from that, we can guarantee that you won't be better at the game without wasting time. You can see countless players who spend more than 500 hours in the game and still barely reach intermediate levels.

2. Always play with the settings that's right for you

Such as Sensitivity, Sound, Crosshair settings ...

3. Watch the Professionals

Professional players constantly participate in tournaments and tournaments are transferred to us on some platforms, we can learn most bomb tactics.

4. Focus on the important weapons

As you start playing high-level matches, you will see the same weapon used over and over again. Used on both sides such as M4A4, AWP and AK-47. You must learn the main weapons well. You'd better learn about other common cheap weapons, but that's not your priority.

5. Reduce mouse sensitivity

Professional uses 400 dpi, in-game 2.0 sensitivity settings for maximum precision. You don't have to copy this exactly, but lowering the mouse reputation will have a very positive effect on your target. At first, you'll have to move your mouse as much as I do, but don't panic: you'll be one of the winners in the long run.

6. Learn the highlights of the map

Every time you play the map there are dots with commonly used names. First of all, think of Counter Strike as a team game. You need to learn the main patterns and the map well in order to act in coordination with your teammate.

7. Use smoke and flash

Many Counter Strike maps contain ideal points for the use of smoke, grenades, and flash. You have to learn how to drop these bombs. Watching videos on YouTube by the subject. You can practice throwing bombs in offline games.

8. Learn to be patient

9. Don't be so angry, always think well!

10. Play Aim maps

Although it's an old-fashioned way of working, there are plenty of maps that are ideal for improving your rifle aim. These maps are specially designed to ensure that you aim perfectly. In most cases you need to get headshot at bots. Considering how powerful Headshot is for winning games in Counter Strike, you can predict how much these maps will help you level up in your game.

 

Thanks for taking your time for me, I hope you found it useful.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy