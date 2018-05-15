Conan Exiles - PC Review

Conan Exiles is the unique game that offers a variety of options.

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game developed by Funcom. The game is released on May 8, 2018, and it has already won the hearts of players worldwide. The story of this game, as you could guess, is set in lands of Conan the Barbarian. It's a well-made survival game with a seamless world to give you challenge, good crafting system to build a home and kingdom and the good game to spend hours dominating enemies in both - single and multiplayer mode. Conan Exiles has some flaws, but the mechanics and its presentation definitely makes up for them. When I say it has already won the hearts of players worldwide, I mean that If you like surviving and crafting game style, don't miss this one. There is also a PS4 version of the game, and believe me, it feels very fresh and different from your usual PS4 games. This is not a PS4 review, so enough, let's talk about Conan Exiles PC features.I am personally not a fan of survival games, but RPGs are my favourite. Conan Exiles is a challenging game and if we add the fact that crafting in this game is also very hard because of the lack of tutorial for it, the game itself is a bit tricky to get into. I have to say that Conan Exiles surely is game that feels definitely unique compared with other survival-crafting games even though it's all about farming resources and then combining them to create new items.I will start with the good features this game offers to players and later we will talk about negative stuff and believe me, Conan Exiles have had its ups and downs:You start the game by choosing your mode, and Conan Exiles surely have the bunch of them. It offers for you - PvP, PvE, offline single player and Co-Op mode, you will surely be interested in something!There is no much to talk about combat in this game. It's a classic RPG style, mostly spam the attack-button on creatures while running around, or shooting the more powerful creatures from distance. Combat reminds me a lot of Skyrim with simple light and heavy attacks.As I have said before, this game is very challenging which definitely is a good feature for this game style.At the beginning of the game, you will have to make your character. You will be able to select your sex, race, religion and customize your characters with the help of sliders.Since the game is based on the Age of Conan, nudity is a part of the game which couldn't be avoided. Nudity even affects your character creation which will show your human naked or naked female character. I personally don't understand why would someone be offended with naked character, but you have an option to enable or partially disable nudity.Religion is, without doubt, a new and fresh aspect to the genre. Every religion is different regarding items you can get but the mechanics are the same.One more unique thing about Conan Exiles is capturing Human NPC's in order to break their will and make them work for you!Graphic details are very great-made, and when sandstorms appear they look very realistic and they are beautiful!It's time to talk about negative stuff in this game so we can go to conclusion.There is no need to talk about levelling up too, levelling is same as today's RPG games, it's too easy.