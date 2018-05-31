CLASH ROYALE META DECKS AND TROPHY PUSHİNG

Rain

Gem211

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

43

0/160

EarnNewsCLASH ROYALE META DECKS AND TROPHY PUSHİNG
By: Gamehag on May 31, 2018
(20 ratings)
CLASH ROYALE META DECKS AND TROPHY PUSHİNG

CLASH ROYALE META DECKS AND TROPHY PUSHİNG

Introductions of meta decks and their explanations..

In this article ı want to share my experiences in clash royale about META and how to use meta decks to trophy push.If you want to go higher arenas you are right place.

Firstly what is the meta ?

Meta is the decks which are generally very balanced and uniq decks which are always in World ranking.You can always see so many youtbers or pro gamers use this deck and their variations.

Lets look this decks:

 

Golem or golem+elixir pump

This type of decks is my favorite.First one is classic golem+lumberjack/night witch deck, second one is the same with elixir pump(but generally dark prince used instead of lumberjack/night witch.) This type of decks is very heavy but if you do correctly with a one attack you can take 3 crowns.
  

 

Lava hound or lava hound+elixir pump

This type of decks is same logic with golem decks but contein air units mostly.In this decks ballon is a

Essential card dont forget it.And  generally there is one or two swarm units in this decks.
 

Hog cycle

Very very fast decks.And this type of decks very fun.In this decks  cards have very low elixir costs but very versatile and because of this you should do kiting enemy units and use your towers.Lastly i want to say this: this type of decks require knowledge about interactions the cards in your deck with other almost every card in the game.So this type of deck requires a lot game experience.


Zap/  Log Bait

This decks is contains generally swarm units or princess/dart goblin/fire-ice spirits/goblin barrel etc.

When using this decks our purpose is force enemy to use his/her log or zap or both then use our other cards and do this FASTLY.This decks have highegst and most stable win rate in the game.Like hog cycle requiers a lot experience.
  

 

Lastly…

While using this decks you can make difference in decks according to your cards,card levels,and most importantly YOUR PLAY STYLE.If you consider this you can make a big trophy push.

 

Note:If you want more series about gameplay ,arenas ,card usages i enjoy helping you guys.And for  my mistakes ı apologize my english is not very good.Thanks for reading goodbye…

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy