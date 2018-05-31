CLASH ROYALE META DECKS AND TROPHY PUSHİNG

Introductions of meta decks and their explanations..

In this article ı want to share my experiences in clash royale about META and how to use meta decks to trophy push.If you want to go higher arenas you are right place.

Firstly what is the meta ?

Meta is the decks which are generally very balanced and uniq decks which are always in World ranking.You can always see so many youtbers or pro gamers use this deck and their variations.

Lets look this decks:

Golem or golem+elixir pump

This type of decks is my favorite.First one is classic golem+lumberjack/night witch deck, second one is the same with elixir pump(but generally dark prince used instead of lumberjack/night witch.) This type of decks is very heavy but if you do correctly with a one attack you can take 3 crowns.



Lava hound or lava hound+elixir pump

This type of decks is same logic with golem decks but contein air units mostly.In this decks ballon is a

Essential card dont forget it.And generally there is one or two swarm units in this decks.







Hog cycle

Very very fast decks.And this type of decks very fun.In this decks cards have very low elixir costs but very versatile and because of this you should do kiting enemy units and use your towers.Lastly i want to say this: this type of decks require knowledge about interactions the cards in your deck with other almost every card in the game.So this type of deck requires a lot game experience.







Zap/ Log Bait

This decks is contains generally swarm units or princess/dart goblin/fire-ice spirits/goblin barrel etc.

When using this decks our purpose is force enemy to use his/her log or zap or both then use our other cards and do this FASTLY.This decks have highegst and most stable win rate in the game.Like hog cycle requiers a lot experience.



Lastly…

While using this decks you can make difference in decks according to your cards,card levels,and most importantly YOUR PLAY STYLE.If you consider this you can make a big trophy push.

Note:If you want more series about gameplay ,arenas ,card usages i enjoy helping you guys.And for my mistakes ı apologize my english is not very good.Thanks for reading goodbye…