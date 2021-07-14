Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

EarnNewsAn enjoyable back in the days game
By: Gamehag on July 14, 2021
(469 ratings)
An enjoyable back in the days game

An enjoyable back in the days game

This game is published in the end of august 2008 by John Baez (The Behemoth). It was originally created for only XBOX 360. 2 years later, a version for PS3 was released and PC version is released in 2012 (which is exclusive to Steam). This game is about some knights trying to get the mystical crystal back from a wizard, saving the princesses and return the crystal back to the king and defeat the Wizard himself. This game is a hack n slash kind of game and also got some RPG elements in there. 

This game got a remastered version which gives uncapped frame rate, new minigame, better textures and much more but we going to get to that later on.

-Basic Infos-
Castle Crasher is a 2D hack n slash game which your character is a knight, you have 5 different kind of stats to upgrade on and each have its own use. This helps you with your journey to get the crystal back, defeating The Wizard and saving the princess. This isn't an open world game but instead a stage to stage in a big world map. After few stages, there will be a boss and your progress is usually SAVED ONLY IF you killed the boss.

This game works best if you have 3 other friends that wanted to play because Castle Crasher offers up to 4 people CO-OP! on the same device or steam connect. Also, if you didn't have that many friends, you can let the game find you a partner and finish the game together! 
vtR1mRiAtogFpHM8tRSwH6BhLzBvmu.png


This picture was captured just now when I bought Castle Crasher on steam 1-2 weeks ago during summer sale. I couldn't get the original version but since they didn't change anything to stats system, only the texture so I used this

-During Beta-

At the moment I'm writing this, Steam gave players FREE UPDATE to the Remastered Version so I couldn't get one of the original gameplays from me but I got this from google.

2pFPgqUUthfuQ6HEN7Ppcwpx7QfSQp.JPG
Link to where I got this picturehttps://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2uvf8n

The picture above was Castle Crasher in the BETA, the characters looked strong ,tough and actually made you feel like they were actually knights. The game didn't have much back then and everything was really laggy and had a lot of bugs because it was in the BETA. Still, it was around 2008 and their goals weren't being the game with best texture quality.

-Released Version-
CastleCrashers_gameplay.png
Source of the picturehttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castle_Crashers

The GUI and everything made really simple, the attacks and spells are somewhat slow and bit buggy ( I played from this version , just that I don't have any old pictures). 



-Remastered Version-

I personally hated the fact that I had to redo few stages after I get killed by the boss but it was truely fun to play, worth my time and the money I spent.

GpDStsBD17LIi3JIgPIxllxzyA5XyO.png
A picture of how the map looks like.

Still, its so much different from the BETA version. The characters are built in a chibi way ( big head and small body) and the knights actually looks like marshmallows that can use magic or swords . I didn't get to play the original version but this version looks great and some parts of the game confuses me like why is it even there.RX89gYpIjsJY4rw4U4TzCiJxbGeOyd.png
I actually laughed out loud in some parts of the game.

As you can see, the game is still 2D but the quality is really different, we can clearly see the images and everything going on. Also, the GUI changed and we could see which character we are.

You will have to fight each boss with a different style of fighting and a different strategy because none of the bosses , even the mobs are similar in different regions

-Is it worth it to buy right now-

I personally bought it because I grew up with it and I wanted to experience my childhood again but if you don't even know what is Castle Crasher then I recommend waiting for sale and buy it.

With the same sale as Steam Summer Sale, i got Castle Crasher for around 1.5 Dollars which is a really good price (thanks Steam). It is  totally worth it, I can't promise you all a good texture quality game but I can promise a fun and weird art style and gameplay.

This game full walkthrough is around 4.5 hours of gameplay but if you try them for the first time then it can easily get up to 10 hours or even more if you play co-op because it is really hard.MZQMnCEbUPCCIrqpCCRDg8oGY9oweD.JPG




Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy