An enjoyable back in the days game

This game is published in the end of august 2008 by John Baez (The Behemoth). It was originally created for only XBOX 360. 2 years later, a version for PS3 was released and PC version is released in 2012 (which is exclusive to Steam). This game is about some knights trying to get the mystical crystal back from a wizard, saving the princesses and return the crystal back to the king and defeat the Wizard himself. This game is a hack n slash kind of game and also got some RPG elements in there. -Basic Infos-
This game got a remastered version which gives uncapped frame rate, new minigame, better textures and much more but we going to get to that later on.
Castle Crasher is a 2D hack n slash game
which your character is a knight
, you have 5
different kind of stats
to upgrade on and each have its own use. This helps
you with your journey to get the crystal back, defeating The Wizard and saving the princess. This isn't
an open world game
but instead a stage to stage
in a big world map. After few stages
, there will be a boss
and your progress is usually SAVED ONLY IF
you killed
the boss.
This game works best
if you have 3 other friends
that wanted to play because Castle Crasher offers
up to 4 people CO-OP!
on the same device
or steam connect.
Also, if you didn't have that many friends, you can let the game find you a partner
and finish the game together!
This picture was captured just now when I bought
Castle Crasher on steam 1-2 weeks ago during summer sale
. I couldn't get
the original version
but since they didn't change
anything to stats system
, only the texture
so I used this
-During Beta
-
At the moment I'm writing this, Steam
gave players FREE UPDATE
to the Remastered Version
so I couldn't get one of the original gameplays from me but I got this from google.Link to where I got this picture
: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2uvf8n
The picture above was Castle Crasher
in the BETA
, the characters looked strong ,tough and actually made you feel like they were actually knights. The game didn't have much back then and everything was really laggy and had a lot of bugs
because it was in the BETA
. Still, it was around 2008
and their goals weren't
being the game with best texture quality.-Released Version-Source of the picture
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castle_Crashers
The GUI
and everything made really simple
, the attacks and spells
are somewhat slow and bit buggy
( I played from this version , just that I don't have any old pictures).
-Remastered Version-
I personally hated
the fact that I had to redo
few stages after I get killed
by the boss
but it was truely fun to play,
worth my time and the money
I spent.
A picture of how the map
looks like.
Still, its so much different
from the BETA version
. The characters are built
in a chibi
way ( big head and small body) and the knights actually looks like marshmallows that can use magic or swords . I didn't
get to play
the original version
but this version looks great
and some parts of the game confuses
me like why is it even there.
I actually laughed out loud
in some parts of the game.
As you can see, the game is still 2D
but the quality is really different
, we can clearly see
the images and everything going on. Also, the GUI changed
and we could see which character we are.
You will have to fight each boss
with a different style
of fighting
and a different strategy
because none
of the bosses , even the mobs are similar
in different regions-Is it worth it to buy right now-
I personally bought
it because I grew up with it
and I wanted to experience my childhood again
but if you don't even know what is Castle Crasher then I recommend waiting for sale and buy it
.
With the same sale
as Steam Summer Sale
, i got Castle Crasher for around 1.5 Dollars
which is a really good price (thanks Steam). It is totally worth it
, I can't promise
you all a good texture quality game
but I can promise
a fun and weird art style and gameplay
.
This game full walkthrough
is around 4.5 hours of gameplay
but if you try them for the first time
then it can easily get up to 10 hours or even more
if you play co-op
because it is really hard
.