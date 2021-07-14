This game is published in the end of august 2008 by John Baez (The Behemoth). It was originally created for only XBOX 360. 2 years later, a version for PS3 was released and PC version is released in 2012 (which is exclusive to Steam). This game is about some knights trying to get the mystical crystal back from a wizard, saving the princesses and return the crystal back to the king and defeat the Wizard himself. This game is a hack n slash kind of game and also got some RPG elements in there.



This game got a remastered version which gives uncapped frame rate, new minigame, better textures and much more but we going to get to that later on.

-Basic Infos-



During Beta

-Released Version-

Castle Crasher is awhich your character is a, you havedifferent kind ofto upgrade on and each have its own use. Thisyou with your journey to get the crystal back, defeating The Wizard and saving the princess. Thisanbut instead ain a big world map., there will be aand your progress is usuallyyoutheThis game worksif you havethat wanted to play becauseup toon theorAlso, if you didn't have that many friends, you canand finish the gameThis picture was captured just now whenCastle Crasher on steam. Ithebut since theyanything to, only theso I used thisAt the moment I'm writing this,gave playersto theso I couldn't get one of the original gameplays from me but I got this from google.The picture above wasin the, the characters looked strong ,tough and actually made you feel like they were actually knights. The game didn't have much back then and everything was reallybecause it was in the. Still, it was aroundand their goalsbeing the game with best texture quality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castle_Crashers



Theand everything made really, theare somewhat( I played from this version , just that I don't have any old pictures).

-Remastered Version-





-Is it worth it to buy right now-



I personallythe fact that I had tofew stages after Iby thebut it wasworth myI spent.A picture of how thelooks like.Still, its so muchfrom the. The characters arein away ( big head and small body) and the knights actually looks like marshmallows that can use magic or swords . Iget tothebut this version looksand some parts of the gameme like why is it even there.I actuallyin some parts of the game.As you can see, the game is stillbut the quality is, we canthe images and everything going on. Also, theand we could see which character we are.You will have to fight eachwith aofand abecauseof the bosses , even the mobs arein different regionsit because Iand I wanted tobut if you don't even know what is Castle Crasher then I recommendWith theas, i got Castle Crasher for aroundwhich is a really good price (thanks Steam). It is, Iyou all abut IThis gameis aroundbut if you try them for thethen it canif you playbecause it is