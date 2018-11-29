Rain

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
EarnNewsAces of The Luftwaffe Squadron
By: Gamehag on November 29, 2018
(8 ratings)
Aces of The Luftwaffe Squadron

Aces of The Luftwaffe Squadron

If you already have the name of the game Aces of The Luftwaffe Squadron on Google, remember your memories with older games, memories that were enjoyable.The events of the World War II game, and when Europe seems to have been released, a group of German commandos, Aces of The Luftwaffe, are once again attacking the United States. Now what you need to do is quite clear, as US military pilots have the duty to expel the enemy from the United States and restore freedom and tranquility to their nation.



The game consists of 4 main characters, and up to four players can enjoy the local co op game. The four characters are Mark Taylor, John King, Melissa Monroe and Steve Davis, which will be interesting during the game.The pilots are moving in harmony.

Successfully completing each side mission will bring you a certain amount of medals, the medal is the same as the score of experience or XP, and will increase the player's level. It's not hard to get a medal on the battlefield, and you'll have some medals for almost every fighter you kill.

In addition to the medal, you will find other items in the busy crowds fighting in the game Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron. Boxes that appear after destroying some enemy aircraft will increase the power of your shootings and make things easier for you. So you get better results with fewer shots. Of course, be careful that in single-player mode, these boxes will only affect the main character's aircraft, and nothing will change for the rest of the pilots.



The power up process will be gradual. In fact, each box will increase your firing power to ultimately reach the highest possible level.

At the end of each chapter, in fact, for the 5th step, you have to face a bass and defeat him. In normal mode, you have 5 healths that will be enough.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is your skills. Each of the four personalities has their own Skills and it's up to you to activate or upgrade which abilities. For example, Melissa Monroe is actually a mechanic who can enable him in the Skills section to repair. This ability, called Emergency Repair, includes 4 independent levels. Except this, Melissa can also have other abilities, such as Dodge Boost and Health Boost.

The menu has a part called Aircraft, in which you can change your warplane. By default, there are four planes available to the player, each with their own advantages and disadvantages. For example, Steve Davis will increase your speed by two percent, but its resistance to electric current is lower than the rest.



You can play this game on PC ، Sony consoles and Microsoft.

Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron can be fun and you can enjoy it.

