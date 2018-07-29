A Beginner's Guide and Tips in Castle Clash

Save your gems! - It may sound simple, but it's the most tempting to use. Saving your gems can help you in the long run by using them to buy builders. In Castle Clash, the maximum number of builders you can have is 5 with a price of 500, 1000, and 2000 gems. In my opinion, it would be better to buy your builders for they will help a lot in the future where you have lots of buildings to upgrade and build. Easy gold and mana? Abuse raiding inactive players' base! - It's a strategy game, be opportunistic! There are players with an inactive base with loads of gold and mana, they're pretty easy to raid since they don't have any defense at all. Just be patient on what base to attack, the next button is unlimited! When raiding just use an army full of archers - this applies when you already have a hero that can tank all of the attacks from the opposing base. Aside from archer being cheap and long ranged, they are also useful for cleaning up the base that were not being attacked by the hero/es. Use your rewards! - Whether honor badges and tomes to upgrade your heroes, essences to make your pet's skill stronger, or just have a rare hero that can strengthen your army even more! Just keep on logging on and you'll be rewarded with awesome gifts. Be sure to leave your game with little resources in your storage - Who would want to attack a base with no resources at all? Aside from that it's so practical for it will retain the might of your base, and you don't have that burden that your base will be attacked! Upgrade/Build smartly - Whether you're about to go to work or school or you're about to sleep, I advise that you upgrade the buildings with long duration so you can savor your time and upgrade small duration while your playing the game. Partner your pet with the right hero - Pets are useful for raiding and defending bases. Some combinations of heroes and pets are tanks like Executioner, and a pet who heals like Mini Angi. Another pair is a mage hero like Siren and magic dealer pet, Fenix. Healing spell (Restoration) is already enough - Restoration is a good back up when you're hero is about to die. It's pretty much the most useful and the only spell that matter early in the game.

These are tips for the beginning of building your castle, I hope it will make you stronger as soon as possible. Just play smart and you'll have a great time. Don't forget that this is just a game, have fun using different heroes and pets. Look for the best party of heroes that can attack and defend your base, and please don't attack my base when it's full of gold!

Welcome to Castle Clash! A strategy-based game by I Got Games wherein you raid dungeons and bases while protecting your own base. Sounds familiar, huh? This game may look and sound similar to other games, some may say it's a rip-off. The difference of this game to other strategy-based game is that it you have more choices for Heroes to accompany you on raiding bases! There are more features as well, where you can team up with another player to attack a base as well as have monsters/other heroes to attack your base in order to know if your base is strong enough to withstand an attack from other players. Don't forget the rewards you'll be taking that can make your life easier. Now you already know something to the game, let me give you tips in order for you to have an invincible castle and a bloodthirsty army!