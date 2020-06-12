11-11 Memories Retold Review

In recent years, the number of games that care about storytelling has been declining. But the games, which occasionally come out and have trouble telling things, remind us that games can be an effective tool in storytelling. 11-11 Memories Retold. It's one of those productions that presents this story to the players with striking language and visuals.

Story

Technical Details

Result

On November 11, 1916, Harry, a young Canadian photographer, left behind the girl he loved and was a 1st-century photographer. He joins the Western front of World War II. Harry's goal is to go to the 1st Century. To bring out the heroic stories of World War II to humanity, and to get into the eyes of the girl he loves. Harry travels to the front lines of the Western front with the escrow camera he holds in the hands of the girl he loves.There's another story on the other front. On the German side of World War I, the technician behind the front line, Kurt, is the other character we'll control. Kurt works for Germany behind the front line, and receives the news that his son, who was on the front line, had disappeared. Kurt will do what is necessary as a father. He'll quit his job and go to the front lines where the war continues. He will begin his quest to find his son in the famous trenches of World War II. But War will bring these two different people together in some way. 11-11 Memories Retold is a game that stands out with its very different visuals. You can feel like you're in one of van gogh's works in the game.The 11-11 Memories Retold, developed by Aardman Animations and Dixart, uses a very interesting graphic style that I've never seen before.This visuals, which are quite worthy of the game's storytelling, combine with the tint of war that show us the gloom of the game, enhances the game's impressive atmosphere. However, from time to time, especially when you play long hours game continuously, this graphic structure starts to bother you. The characters we check in 11-11 Memories Retold have very simple usage schemes. Of course, let's not spoilers, we also control a number of tiny characters later in the game. But for Kurt and Harry, there are simple dynamics in the game, such as squatting fast progress, holding things and pulling. The task structure is also trying to photograph the important moments on the front line with Harry in the form of repairing a number of devices by solving simple puzzles for Kurt. The photos we take are important. Because we're trying to impress the girl we love by sending beautiful photos.The decisions you make in the game, the choices, the highlights and the finale of the story affect. Story progress makes you have to make important decisions. Although the first 2 hours of the game progress in a structure that cares about storytelling, after the first 2 hours, it introduces you to other game mechanics. Wars have pushed people into many imperatives.11-11 Memories Retold also has a story and atmosphere that reflects this sense of desperation very well. The different perspectives of the two characters, but the "survival" impulses dominate dominance of everything, well-processed in the game.There are risks to this interesting graphic structure, but thanks to the successful voiceover, the producer company has managed to absorb the player in the atmosphere created. 11-11 Memories Retold is not a big-scale game. You can already feel this from the technical glitches that come across from time to time, from FPS falls and the weakness of character animations. If you're interested in games for stories that tell the story of historical events, I recommend 11-11 Memories Retold to you.