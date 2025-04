Dragon Awaken

can somone explain what this game is?

7 replies Last reply: Jan 7, 2022

What is this game about ?

13 replies Last reply: Sep 25, 2021

Good game or bad game?

22 replies Last reply: Sep 25, 2021

This looks great like the attention to detail on this is pretty good

8 replies Last reply: May 14, 2021

Is this game fun?

11 replies Last reply: Apr 30, 2021

how big is this game on file download is it small

7 replies Last reply: Apr 19, 2021

I don't like it.

15 replies Last reply: Apr 14, 2021

this is amazing