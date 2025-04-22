Blackout Bingo is a free puzzle game for iOS mobile phones. Join the traveler Chelsea and discover new places in the world where you can play bingo! Discover a refreshed version of the classic bingo and enjoy the game wherever you are. Blackout Bingo is distinguished by slightly changed rules of the game - here you do not have to count on luck like in original bingo, you need reflexes and a strategy that will help you fill in the missing numbers as soon as possible and become a bingo master! Don't wait any longer and play Blackout Bingo today!