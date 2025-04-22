Zoo 2: Animal Park is a free browser game in which you'll take care of cute, exotic animals.
Build your zoo at your own discretion: create paths, choose decorations, build animal pens and encourage visitors with the park's appearance. Keep everything clean so that your pets feel comfortable and happy. Feed and drink animals and take care of their well-being, and maybe you can breed offspring! Get new levels, unlock new animals and decorations that will make your zoo even more beautiful!
Play Zoo 2: Animal Park today!
