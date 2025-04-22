Zmierzch Bogów

The world of the game: Twilight of the Gods is a magic universe with the science-fiction elements, where the spaceships and dragons live side by side.



The player incorporates the role of the exiled god who was obliged to leave the Heavens, because of the help in opening the Pandora's box. Now, as the chaos has gripped the world, you may have the chance to redeem yourself.



Fight against the awful monsters that got out of the Pandora's box and against the other gods - your old friends. Compete with the mighty Thore, god of the dead Hades, god of the war Ares and with other powerful gods. Take over their powers to become the master of the universe!

