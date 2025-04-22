Yong Heroes is a free, colorful action game set in a fabulous fantasy world, available for mobile phones.

Choose for yourself one of the five available classes: Spearman, Wizard, Swordsman, Bladesman or Archer and start your adventure as a true hero. Travel through a huge world full of surprises and secrets. On your way you will meet many allies and enemies that will make you even stronger. Travel with your friends and hunt together for powerful bosses who can drop new and better equipment. Upgrade your acquired items to be even stronger. Become a real hero and climb to the top to become number 1!

Don't wait any longer and play Yong Heroes today!