Xteruim is a browser-based online space strategy where you explore space and conquer neighboring planets.





Whole colony will be in your hands and it is up to you to decide whether it will become an empire.

You will have to make a lot of decisions related to the economy, trade, alliance and the army.

But eventually you will become the ruler of a unique race. Will it dominate at the level of the universe, following the path of the combat level by attacking your neighbors, or will you prefer to stay in peace with the universe and follow the path of non-intervention. The choice of the main direction of development of the colony will determine the number of bonuses you will receive.

You can also invite your friends, take an epic battle at the galactic level in PvP.





Do not wait, conquer the universe now!