Words in Alphabet is a free, traditional word puzzle game for mobile phones, created by Hibiscus Game studio.

Develop your logic skills, learn new words and have a great time searching for hidden words in a word puzzle. Choose from dozens of categories and solve hundreds of fun puzzles that will make your free time enjoyable. Choose the difficulty level and challenge players from around the world to see how quickly you can solve the puzzle.

Don't wait any longer and play Words in Alphabet now!