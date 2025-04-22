It is really unbelievable that recently the MMO RPG games have gained such enormous popularity! One of the most remarkable strategy game of this kind is Wild Terra, created by the Russian studio Juvty Worlds, which takes you to the medieval times. You start with a small piece of land and your aim is to transform it into a powerful castle. You get to decide on the things you want to do, because there are no quests that could block your creativity.

Just try to keep your character healthy, strong and with full stomach and expand your territory thanks to commerce and war.



One of the interesting features is a multiplayer mode, where the map is being expanded every time when more and more users are entering the game. Be the one who has the courage to attack the enemies and plunder the other settlements without asking for permission.



Build your fortress, collect raw materials and organize your food production. All constructions are made by players, therefore it makes this game be one of a kind!

Don't get scared by wild animals and join this world full of secrets and dangerous situations right now!