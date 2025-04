Warpath is a free, mobile strategy game developed by LilithGames studio.

Test your tactical and strategic skills in the amazing real-time battles that await you in Warpath. Attack your opponents by surprise, join alliances with people from all over the world and earn glory together. Upgrade your army, collect new weapons and equipment, and constantly develop your units. Enjoy the rich history and great gameplay on your phone, which you can access at any time!

Play Warpath today!