Are you a fan of manga or anime? If so, Twin Saga is a game just for you! If not, it's still worth playing ! TwinSaga is a free MMORPG game, in which you will have to take a stand in a conflict between two sisters, the powerful Ariamis and Marisa. After the creation of our hero, we begin our journey in the world of fantasy, full of amazing adventures . The big advantage of the game is the fact that we can change our class! If you have chosen a mercenary, but afterwards, you realize, that you would have preferred to play as a master-blade, it's not a problem! You don't have to create a new character to change it. The graphics is very pretty and detailed, with amazing trick of the light and the music it's easy to adapt to the situation in which our character currently is. The game is very well designed so it is very easy to get lost in this world of manga. Well, what are you waiting for? Leave everything aside and immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of TwinSaga, because Ariamis and Marisa need your help!



