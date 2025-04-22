Tales of Wind is a free action MMORPG game available for mobile phones, framed in cute anime-like graphics.

Choose from four available classes: Warrior, Assassin, Mage or Cleric and start your adventure in the mysterious world of La Place! Travel through the colorful world alone or with friends and fight monsters on your way together. Collect soul cards from defeated monsters, thanks to which you will gain tremendous power that will allow you to use new, stronger skills. Choose from hundreds of different outfits and pick the one you like best. Catch adorable creatures that will follow you or get yourself a new, fast mount. Join a guild, fight other guilds and become number one!

Don't wait any longer and play Tales of Wind today!