Stack Up is a free, mobile game with simple mechanics, created by BAP studio.

Meet the handsome hero of Stack Up and help him climb as high as possible. Choose the right moment to jump to the next block and watch out for the lurking enemies. Get ready for rewarding fights with powerful bosses and defeat each of them to complete the level. Try to make five perfect jumps to activate the fever mode and climb the blocks with style!

Don't wait any longer and play Stack Up today!