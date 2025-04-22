Space Alien Pop is a free match-three game for iOS mobile phones.

Fly into space and travel on the Milky Way full of cool puzzles. Mysterious planets awaits you, and on your way you will find many interesting places and spend hours passing the next levels of the game. Match three or more blocks of the same type together and create huge explosions that will allow you to complete the level with the best possible score. Test your skills and have fun during your space adventure.

Wait no more and try Space Alien Pop today!