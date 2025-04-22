Scarlet Fate is a free browser MMORPG game developed by Game Hollywood studio.





Help save the once sunny land from the mighty Dark Mage and set off on a journey full of magic and exciting adventures. Prepare your team for long expeditions during which they will have to fight hordes of enemies. Invite friends to support you on your epic journeys. Fight powerful bosses, complete quests, gain experience and constantly develop your character to one day get rid of the Dark Mage and his army of monsters!





Wait no more and play Scarlet Fate today!