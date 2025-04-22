Sansar is a new, free MMO game in which you can become anyone you want!





Create your own avatar as you like it! You can become a pirate, astronaut, zombie or monster - there are no restrictions in Sansar. Thanks to the VR set (Virtual Reality) you can really feel like your character, talk to others and move your own limbs in the game! In Sansar you will meet many new people and make many friends, together you can discover new places, go to dance parties and have lots of fun!





Do not wait any longer and try Sansar today!