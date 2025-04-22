One of the most promising games of this year – so anticipated Quake Champions – is coming to Gamehag! The Quake is an acclaimed franchise created in 1996 by id Software, and released by Bethseda. They bring a fresh breeze to this series and the most important thing is that at the E3 conference it was announced that the Quake Champions will be a totally free game, available from June 2018.





This game is a FPS online, focused on the multiplayer mode that happily will become an exciting free-to-play. It can be observed that the developers wanted to maintain the essence of the classic Quake, although adapting it to the current times.





There are various modes available: The crucial lifetime Deathmatch; Team Deathmatch with four players in each group; one-to-one Duel; and Sacrifice where there is a goal to provide the Soul to our Obelisk. The Quake Champions will bring us a lot of surprises in the form of various characters, heroes that we want to discover by ourselves. We have to remember that selecting the particular character will have an influence on our gameplay, because each character has its own parameters of life, armor, speed and the unique active ability and two passive ones.





Don’t wait any longer and show everyone who is the champion of the Quake in this long-awaited game of Quake Champions!





Notification! This is special offer available unitll 17.06.2018, after this date game probably wont be available in F2P mode.