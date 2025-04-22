Opera is a web browser that will allow you to safely visit any website.

Enjoy extremely fast web browsing speed on both mobile and desktop devices. Opera ensures safe browsing of the web without any problems. The speed of page loading guarantees the comfort of use and quick jumping to different tabs. The browser also offers a free VPN, blocking unwanted ads and has built-in communicators, which is an additional advantage.

Don't wait any longer and try Opera today!





*** The reward for completing this task is delayed from 12 to 36 hours. You will not receive Soul Gems if you have previously installed the standard Opera or Opera GX.