Merge Defense 3D is a free, strategic game for mobile phones.

Try yourself at this unique Tower Defense game. Build new turrets in strategic locations, devise tactics, and survive enemy attacks as long as possible. With each next turn, the opposing blocks become more persistent, so improve your defenders, thanks to which they will be able to destroy the enemy. Collect keys and gems to upgrade your units and unlock new defenders. Exercise your mind and solve more and more difficult levels to become better and smarter!

Don't wait any longer and play Merge Defense 3D today!