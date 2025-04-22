Меч Короля Артура

King Arthur's sword (Legend of Kings - Arthur Age) is a free browser-based and mobile strategy (mixing the MMORTS and MMORPG genres), in which we have a crucial role in defending Camelot from the army of orcs and unraveling the plot of lords. Create an invincible army of 30 unique heroes and 19 types of troops, use different types of fighters, place troops on the front line and defeat enemies with the help of strategy and tactics. The game has automatic battles, possibility to construct your own kingdom and quests from the famous wizard Merlin and other characters. In the beginning, the player will have to choose a lord from several characters with minor differences in characteristics and abilities. They have a unique appearance, without the possibility to manage existing settings. Choose your character and proceed to the development of your Kingdom. You will control a small town. Behind the walls there are many farms and other industrial buildings. It is necessary to develop your property. Build new buildings and increase their level. The higher the level, the more bonuses you get. So what are you waiting for - it's time to protect Camelot!