Match Masters is a free, mobile match-three game developed by Candivore studio.

Challenge your friends or people from all over the world in a puzzle game where smartness and cleverness can decide who wins. Match Masters is a turn-based game, so your every move can either help your opponent or make his next move difficult. Think about your tactics, watch the blocks carefully and defeat the enemy as fast as you can. Take part in tournaments and competitions, earn rewards and climb the ranking to be the best!

Wait no more and play Match Masters today!