Looney Tunes ™ World of Mayhem is a free fiction game available on phones in which you'll meet all the characters from your childhood!

Join the well-known characters of the Looney Tunes cartoon and fight together! Collect iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Duffy Duck or Marvin the Martian and create your own invincible team. Earn extra points for epic battles in which eternal rivals such as Sylvester and Tweety or Road Runner and Wile E Coyote will participate. Invent your own strategy and use it when building your team to create the best connections and combinations of heroes.

Don't wait any longer and play Looney Tunes ™ World of Mayhem today!