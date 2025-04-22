League of Angels: Legacy is a free-to-play RPG browser game developed by Esprit Games.

In the Kingdom of Gods, great tragedies have been followed by an era of prosperity, but the forces of evil are gathering again and waiting for the right moment to attack. Explore new lands, defeat powerful enemies, collect new equipment and upgrade your characters. Participate in numerous events to constantly develop your skills and become even more powerful. The Goddesses need help - join them and defeat the Titans together!

Play League of Angels: Legacy today!