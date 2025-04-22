Knights of Fantasy: Guard Justice is a free multiplayer RPG game developed by Miracle Games studio.

Start your adventure in a new, fantastic world and become a hero throughout your adventure. Collect characters to make your journey faster and easier, fight powerful enemies and gain combat experience. Admire dynamic animations of skills and use them in combat to surprise your opponent. Play Co-Op with your friends, explore mysterious lands together and see new places. Enjoy the unique two-dimensional graphics and a beautiful soundtrack that will make your time pleasant during many hours of gameplay!

Don't wait any longer and play Knights of Fantasy: Guard Justice today!