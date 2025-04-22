Build your own empire in Khan Wars, a strategy browser game, created by the Bulgarian company XS Software.



Choose the nation, which you want to lead and develop your settlement to turn it into the powerful military force. Win the battles, fight with the enemies and put more energy into expansion of your army.



Like in all games about the rulers and kingdoms, you cannot forget about the diplomacy and commerce management. Make strong alliances and stand up to fight side by side with the best warriors!