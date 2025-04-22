Jade Goddess is a free browser MMORPG game whose history is based on Asian mythology.

Long ago, the beautiful, good goddess ruled over the world, and thanks to her people lived well and were happy. Unfortunately, the war came and took the life of the Jade Goddess. Choose one of the available classes: Warrior, Hunter, Furia or Amazon and embark on a journey full of adventure and fighting - your goal is to resurrect the goddess. Fight battles with powerful enemies, collect new equipment, improve your skills and talents and become the most powerful warrior in the whole world!

Don't wait any longer and start playing Jade Goddess today!