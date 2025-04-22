The_king
Gem7
Gem20
Gem223
Gem70
Gem12
Gem24
Gem70
Gem70
Gem14
Gem14
Gem7
Gem49
Gem7
Gem35
Gem70
Gem64
Gem29,400
Gem14
Gem504
Gem14
Rain

Gem6

unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
Jade Goddess

Information

Jade Goddess is a free browser MMORPG game whose history is based on Asian mythology.

Long ago, the beautiful, good goddess ruled over the world, and thanks to her people lived well and were happy. Unfortunately, the war came and took the life of the Jade Goddess. Choose one of the available classes: Warrior, Hunter, Furia or Amazon and embark on a journey full of adventure and fighting - your goal is to resurrect the goddess. Fight battles with powerful enemies, collect new equipment, improve your skills and talents and become the most powerful warrior in the whole world!

Don't wait any longer and start playing Jade Goddess today!

