Honkai: Star Rail is a free, multi-platform anime-style RPG created by the Chinese studio MiHoYo.

Start your intergalactic journey in an amazing fantasy world today. Join the Astral Express crew and explore different planets in search of Stellaron - a dangerous and mysterious object that is spreading across the galaxy. Along the way, you will meet many new friends who'll join you and help you on your journey. Develop your characters, collect materials to upgrade items and skills to become even stronger. Defeat powerful enemies in highly detailed turn-based combat, devise tactics, choose characters in your party and achieve victory!

