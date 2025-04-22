Goodgame Empire is a free browser economic strategy game where we're playing as a medieval ruler, whom, with the help of a family member has conquered a small piece of land. Just like in the other strategies, we start from scratch, that is by setting up buildings like woodcutter’s hut, quarries, houses, farms and barracks. Well, and obviously, we can recruit our army to go on a conquest of other castles. We're also able to extend the borders of our little settlement, so we’ll have more place to grow. Sometimes, at the gates of our castle may appear some characters - at times they’re simple refugees, which are in need of a shelter, and an other time some cruel robbers our people is afraid of and we have to deal with. The game is extensive, interestingly designed and we can truly enjoy our time with it.

If you’re a strategy games fan, you have to see this one, so do not wait and join Goodgame Empire today!