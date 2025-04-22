Gold and Goblins is a free, mobile simulation game developed by AppQuantum studio.

Become a goblin miner and dig deeper into real treasures on your underground adventures. Collect new goblins that will work for you. Combine them with each other to create even better units - thanks to that you will dig up more precious stones! Build mining shafts and cannons, upgrade them and make it easier for you to get gold. Enjoy hundreds of undiscovered mines and dig for treasure!

