Gemstone Legends is a free-to-play mobile match-three RPG game developed by OneMoreGame.Studio.

Try an interesting combination of RPG with a match-three game and see how well both genres fit together. Save the legendary empires and become the hero that the world needs. Travel through unknown lands, move to the next levels and develop your logical skills. Use epic attacks and use your tactical abilities to defeat powerful monsters and creatures that stand in your way. Become a real hero who experiences an amazing adventure in a new magical world right now!

Play Gemstone Legends on Gamehag!