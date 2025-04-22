Farm Story is a free mobile game created by TeamLava Games where you will take care of your own farm.

Start a quiet life on the farm where you will take care of planting crops, caring for animals and decorating the surroundings. Over 150 different seedlings are waiting for you - not only fruit and vegetables, but also flowers. Decide where you want to keep your pets, where the farmland will be, and where will you put your beautiful decorations. Build fences and trees that will make your farm look unique and other players will envy you! Invite your friends and lead a great farm life together.

Wait no more - play Farm Story now!