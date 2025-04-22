Fantasy Town is a free mobile simulation game full of adventure and fantasy.

Start working on your new village and develop it as best you can. Plant and harvest crops, add different buildings and decorations as you want, and make the village look the best you can. Explore mysterious mines near your town to get new resources. Go to the cemetery or the forest to find treasures and discover what secrets these places hide. Trade with other players, compete and enjoy the great entertainment that the world of Fantasy Town offers!

Wait no more and start your adventure in Fantasy Town today!