Echo of War is a free, addictive RPG action game developed by Esprit Games studio.

Choose from three available classes: assassin, warrior or sorceress, and embark on an amazing journey through endless wastelands, ancient ruins and snow-covered high mountains. Fight against the terrifying creatures that stand in your way and fight for glory and honor. Great prizes await the bravest explorers that will make them even stronger. Time to stop the Demon Lord, and only you can do it!

Wait no more and play Echo of War now!