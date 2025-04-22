Enjoy the new fantasy MMO RPG created by South Korean developers Eyedentity Games. This proposition is set in the fantasy village with the access to various dungeons where the players have to collect quests from the other characters and try to complete them. The combat system is similar to games like Tera or Neverwinter where the player has to concentrate on aiming well his opponents in order to defeat them.



The big advantage of this game is the story. You might be pleased with the part of narration that definitely helps to immerse completely in this game.



Create your character choosing one nine classes: Archer, Warrior, Cleric, Sorceress, Tinkerer, Kali, Assassin, Lencea and Avenger.



Join the other players to become even stronger!

Start playing right now and explore this amazing world of Dragon Nest!

