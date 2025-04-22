Doomsday: Last Survivors is a free, online mobile game with strategy elements created by IGG.COM studio.

A real zombie apocalypse is coming and you, as one of the survivors, must fight for the survival and future of humanity. Take care of adequate shelter, food and materials necessary for survival. Fight against hordes of zombies and protect defenseless and innocent people who, like you, face a new, monstrous reality. Recruit talented heroes who will help you with their skills, train many types of troops and send them into battle to stop the zombie attacks!

