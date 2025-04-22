Delicious World is a free, mobile simulation game developed by GameHouse Original Stories studio.

Join Emily on her culinary and love adventure. See how you will prove yourself as a chef, prepare dishes ordered by the clients and serve them in the shortest possible time. Learn new recipes and develop your skills to become the best chef in the world. Travel with Emily around the world to serve your special meals everywhere. Discover an exciting story where Emily will experience a love story like in a romantic comedy and travel the world to conquer it with her delicious dishes!

Wait no more and play Delicious World today!