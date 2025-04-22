CrossFire: Warzone is a free strategy game from JOYCITY Corp. available on mobile phones.

Build your base in the world of CrossFire and develop it as best you can. Collect the necessary resources that will allow you to create new buildings and expand your army. Build powerful machines to dominate the battlefield and win the toughest battles. Collect 25 unique heroes and create special items for them, thanks to which you will strengthen them. Play alone or with other players around the world and climb to the top of the rankings!

Wait no more and play CrossFire: Warzone today!