Cooking City - Cooking Games is an addictive cooking game from Magic Seven that takes players on a fascinating journey into the world of cooking and restaurant management.

In the game, players become chefs and run their own restaurant, cooking a variety of dishes for hungry customers. The player's task is to quickly prepare dishes, serve guests and develop his catering business. The game offers a wide selection of recipes, from simple dishes to refined specialties that can be prepared in various kitchens and restaurants around the world. Additionally, players can customize and improve their restaurants to attract more customers and earn higher profits.

