Cooking City - Cooking Games

retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Nick
Nick
Gem9
The_king
The_king
Gem70
mara shady
mara shady
Gem1,015
palomaaaarmy
palomaaaarmy
Gem1,750
The_king
The_king
Gem244
The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem70
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Cooking City - Cooking Games is an addictive cooking game from Magic Seven that takes players on a fascinating journey into the world of cooking and restaurant management.

In the game, players become chefs and run their own restaurant, cooking a variety of dishes for hungry customers. The player's task is to quickly prepare dishes, serve guests and develop his catering business. The game offers a wide selection of recipes, from simple dishes to refined specialties that can be prepared in various kitchens and restaurants around the world. Additionally, players can customize and improve their restaurants to attract more customers and earn higher profits.

Play Cooking City - Cooking Games with Gamehag today!

