Caveman Chuck is a free mobile platform game in which, as a hungry husband, you will rush to the rescue of your wife kidnapped by a pterodactyl.

In the game you will play as Chuck - a brutal caveman living in the Stone Age who shares his modest cave with his wife. When one day Chuck's wife is kidnapped by a pterodactyl, the caveman quickly realizes that without his wife he will starve! He decides to go to the rescue of his other half, and you must help him! On your way you will meet all kinds of dinosaurs and you have to face them all. Funny story and colorful graphics will draw you in for good.

Do not wait any longer and play Caveman Chuck today!