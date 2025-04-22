Braindoku is a free mobile puzzle game developed by Murka Games Limited studio.

Try your hand at this original block puzzle game. Match blocks to empty spaces on the board and complete the level with the highest score possible. Exercise your mind and test your brain by passing more and more difficult levels of the game. Relax while playing in every free moment while practicing logical thinking. Get involved in the world of blocks for good and check how far you can go.

