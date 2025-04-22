Book of Heroes is a free cross-platform role-playing game, available in the browser and on the phone, created by Esprit Games studio.

Collect hero cards and create your own team based on your tactics to defeat the enemies that stand in your way. Upgrade your characters, their equipment and skills, choose the best strategy and travel through unique maps to discover the secrets of the game. Defeat thousands of strong enemies in PvE mode or take part in PvP skirmishes and dominate the arena!

Play Book of Heroes for free today!