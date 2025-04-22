Be The Richest is an exciting board game combining elements of strategy, negotiation and competition, which allows players to take on the role of ambitious entrepreneurs striving to achieve financial success.

Throughout the game, players will build their business empire, make risky decisions, negotiate contracts and expand their enterprises. The goal is to accumulate wealth through various investment strategies and resource management. The game offers various paths to becoming the richest player, which makes each game different.

