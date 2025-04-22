Ball Sort Puzzle Color Sort is an addictive puzzle game available for the Android platform created by Tatem Games Inc. studio.

The aim of the game is to organize the colored balls by moving them between different tubes. Each tube can only hold one colored balls, which requires strategy and planning. The player must focus on the arrangement of the balls and find the optimal solution to move them all to the correct tubes. Moving the balls is done by dragging them from one tube to another, keeping in mind the limitations related to colors. The game offers a variety of difficulty levels that become more and more challenging as the player progresses.

Relax with Ball Sort Puzzle Color Sort today!